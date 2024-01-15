CHIPOLOPOLO striker Fashion Sakala says the squad is highly motivated to deliver to the expectations of the nation at the ongoing AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast. Sakala says the team has lethal attacking options that can hit any opponent at the competition. The Chipolopolo return to the Africa Cup after missing the last three editions and will open their account with a game against Congo this Wednesday. The Avram Grant-coached side is in Group F alongside Morocco, Congo, and Tanzania. In an interview with the FAZ media in San Pedro yesterday, Sakala said the squad was highly motivated and in good spirits ahead of the tournament. “The Saudi Arabia camp was very important and special for us. We did well…...



