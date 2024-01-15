ZANACO has ended its six-game winless streak after thumping Trident FC 2-1 in the MTN Super League fixture played at the Sunset Stadium yesterday. Goals apiece from Charles Zulu and Chawanangwa Kaonga earned the “bankers” maximum points, seeing them move to eighth position on the log table with 27 points. Trident remains stuck at the bottom of the table with 11 points after 20 games. Zanaco assistant coach Henry Banda said the team needed a victory after going six games without winning. “We needed this victory. It’s been long since we won a game and scored two goals. We did well, created chances, and converted. We still conceded, an area we need to work on. Zanaco is a big brand…...



