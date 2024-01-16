HANDBALL national team coach Tonni Stentoft says his team’s Africa Cup preparations are going well despite injuries to key players. The 2024 handball Africa Cup swings into action from January 17 to 29, with Zambia pitted in Group A alongside Congo DR, Rwanda, and Cape Verde. HAZ president Victor Banda has confirmed injuries to Felix Kambundu and Henry Ngosa, who have been ruled out of the upcoming tournament. “We deeply regret to announce that two of our key players Felix Kambundu and Henry Ngosa have been ruled out of the Africa Cup. We wish them a quick recovery,” Banda posted on his Facebook page. In an interview with Goal Diggers on Monday, Stentoft said the team was preparing well despite…...



