CHIPOLOPOLO Coach Avram Grant says his technical bench will put in place another tactic to seek victory against Tanzania. Despite taking the lead in the 23rd minute through Kings Kangwa who lashed the ball into an empty net after Patson Daka’s quick throw-in when Congolese goalkeeper Lionel M’Pasi N’Zau had dashed out of the penalty box, the Chipolopolo failed to hold on to the lead as they conceded four minutes later after. Cedric Bakambu broke the offside trap and fired a ball across the face of the goal, finding Brentford FC’s Yoane Wissa, who tapped home from close range. Speaking during the post-match interview, Grant insisted that his focus had swiftly turned to the Tanzania game on Sunday. Grant said…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.