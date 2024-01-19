‘MEN-At-Work Diggers’ chairperson Brian Musonda has revealed that he is not re-contesting his position at the club in the coming elections. The Diggers Rugby Club Annual General Meeting is set January 27. In a statement, Thursday, Musonda said it was time to pass on the button, focus on other things and contribute to the growth of the sport. “As a Chairperson, I have served two terms and I will not seek re-election. It is time to give the mantle to someone else and move on to other challenges within the rugby fraternity. I have done my part and it is only fair to not re-contest my position as chairperson,” read the statement. “During my time at the club, we reintroduced…...