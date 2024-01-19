CHIPOLOPOLO striker Patson Daka has admitted that the team struggled in the 1-1 draw against DR Congo on Wednesday night. The Chipolopolo were lucky to come out of the Congo game unscathed after being dominated for the entire 90 minutes. Kings Kangwa opened the scores after a defensive mix-up on the Congolese side in the 23rd minute of the game, but Zambia failed to hold the lead, conceding an equaliser four minutes later on the way to a laboured 1-1 draw. Commenting on the game in an interview with FAZ media, Thursday, Daka said the Chipolopolo found the game very tough. “If I’m being honest I would say it was a great performance defensively but it was below average going…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.