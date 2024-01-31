FITNESS levels of players have impressed futsal national team coach Andrea Cristoforetti ahead of this weekend’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Mozambique. Zambia will start its qualifiers in an away tie before the return leg at the Automotive Indoor Fustal Arena in Lusaka on February 10. Speaking yesterday, Cristoforetti said his team was getting the right rhythm of the game. “We are at the end of preparations after a few weeks of training, we have been working hard and we are quite satisfied with the fitness levels and the tactical issues we have been working on and now in the final days we are just defining some details and we are getting the right rhythm of the actual game…...



