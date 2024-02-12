THE Under 17 women’s national team has advanced to the third round of the 2024 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers despite losing 1-0 away to Tanzania in Dar es Salaam yesterday. Tanzania needed to win by a six-goal margin in order to progress to the next round, having suffered a 5-0 defeat at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka during the first leg of its tie with Zambia. Carol Kanyemba’s side, now have a date against Uganda, who on Friday famously beat Cameroon 3-0 away in Yaounde to advance via a 4-1 aggregate victory. Speaking during the post-match interview, Kanyemba described the team’s progression as a success. “Not the result we wanted but we will take it. I think we finished…...



