CHIPOLOPOLO striker Patson Daka says he helped Leicester City by not playing when everyone else was in top form, and when it was time for him to play, he stepped up. Daka, who set Leicester City on course for a 2-1 win against Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday, maintained his team’s 11-point lead atop the English Championship. The Zambian forward converted an 11th minute penalty for his third goal in three games since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations duty. In an interview with TBN Sport after receiving the Player of the Month for December, Daka said understanding what he can and cannot control helped him overcome. He said not playing sometimes also helps the team. “Playing at…...



