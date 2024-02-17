MTN Super League side Green Eagles has boosted its squad with the acquisition of five new players ahead of the second half of the season that swings into action today. According to a statement issued by club Media and Public Relations Officer Faith Kaira, the club has boosted its squad with the new signings in a bid to challenge for the league title. Among the players acquired are Congolese duo of Sylva Nsana Tshitenge and Fitadi Matondo Oliveier. “The club is delighted to announce the signing of five new players in a quest to strengthen its squad. The club has acquired the services of Striker Sylva Nsana Tshitenge of AC Rangers in the Linafoot Vodacom League from the Democratic Republic…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.