Minister of Youth, Sports and Art Elvis Nkandu making his remarks at the launch of the state of the Youth Report at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka yesterday-Picture by Chongo Sampa

GOVERNMENT says only 65 athletes will represent the country at the forthcoming All-Africa Games to run from March 8-23 in Accra, Ghana. Initially, 115 athletes had been selected by various sports associations to compete at the Games, but the Ministry of Sports has now reduced that figure to 65. Last week, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sport Kangwa Chileshe revealed that government had trimmed down the number of athletes bound for the Games from 115 to 60, citing limited resources. Announcing the final decision during a media briefing in Lusaka yesterday, Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu said government was confident the selected athletes would make the country proud by delivering medals. “It is with great pleasure that I inform the...