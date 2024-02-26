FASHION Sakala has inspired Al Feiha to a 3-2 victory against Abha with a late show in the Saudi Pro League yesterday. Al Feiha were reduced to 10 men after just four minutes of play, and then conceded a penalty that was converted by Abha’s Grzegorz Krychowiak in the 29th minute to give the home side a mountain to climb. Abdelhamid Sabiri restored parity with a goal in the 45 minute before Sakala’s late heroics, which saw him score in the 70th and 89th minutes, turned the tide of the game. Abha added a second in regulation time but Sakala’s brace was enough to decide the encounter....