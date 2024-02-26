FASHION Sakala has inspired Al Feiha to a 3-2 victory against Abha with a late show in the Saudi Pro League yesterday. Al Feiha were reduced to 10 men after just four minutes of play, and then conceded a penalty that was converted by Abha’s Grzegorz Krychowiak in the 29th minute to give the home side a mountain to climb. Abdelhamid Sabiri restored parity with a goal in the 45 minute before Sakala’s late heroics, which saw him score in the 70th and 89th minutes, turned the tide of the game. Abha added a second in regulation time but Sakala’s brace was enough to decide the encounter....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.