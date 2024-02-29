THE Sports Council of Zambia (SCZ) has urged sports associations to expedite paying their affiliation fees and be in good standing with mother body. In an interview with Goal Diggers on Wednesday, acting SCZ General Secretary Raphael Mulenga said associations must strive to affiliate with the mother body to avoid interruptions during international engagements. Mulenga said SCZ would not want to see a situation where various sports disciplines fail to participate in international engagements due to non-payment of affiliation fees. “This is just a reminder to all sports associations to pay their affiliations fees. We don’t have to remind associations every year. Associations have up to March month end to pay their affiliation fees. It’s important that they do the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.