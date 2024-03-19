EIGHT Zambian athletes led by Commonwealth and African 400m champion Muzala Samukonga stormed the semi-finals of the All-Africa Games in Accra, Ghana. Samukonga qualified after winning the 400m heat six with a time of 46:11:101s ahead of second-placed Dair Hamza of Morocco, who clocked 46:11:102s. Finishing third was Congo Brazzaville’s Gilles Afoumba, who managed a time of 46:46s, while Botswana’s Omphile Seribe finished fourth with a time of 46:45 seconds. Racing steadily in lane two, Samukonga picked up in the last 150 meters, as his usual trade mark. The slow pace was expected as the athletes were set to return to track in the 4x400m relay later. In heat five, Zambia’s Kennedy Luchembe finished third with a time of 46:60s...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.