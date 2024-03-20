WOMEN’s national team coach Bruce Mwape has named a star-studded 34-member provisional squad, including midfielder Grace Chanda ahead of the back-to-back 2024 Paris Olympic qualifier matches against Morocco. Chanda of CFF Madrid has returned to the squad for the first time since she featured in the 3-all draw against Switzerland on June 30, 2023. After a nine-month absence, her return is expected to solve the midfield challenges faced by the team against Ghana. Also returning to the squad is Rhoda Chileshe, who missed the Angola and Ghana assignments, in-form ZESCO Ndola Girls striker Charity Mubanga and teammate Vast Phiri. Mwape has also called up Zanaco Ladies defender Bernadette Mubanga and U17 midfielder Mapalo Maluba. Missing on the list are goalkeeper...



