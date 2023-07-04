WOMEN’S national team coach Bruce Mwape says his technical bench found it difficult to name the final World Cup team after unveiling a 23-member squad yesterday. Mwape unveiled his final 23-member squad and three on standby ahead of the 2023 FIFA World Cup that kicks off on July 20 in New Zealand and Australia. The Mwape-led technical bench dropped strikers Racheal Nachula, Maylan Mulenga, Prisca Chilufya, and midfielder Misozi Zulu among other notable players. The coach maintained the core of his team and had room for midfielder Avell Chitundu who had been a subject of debate when she was dropped after the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) and missed most of the international friendly games before the final phase…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.