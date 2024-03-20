THREE more Zambian boxers have stormed the medal brackets at the ongoing African Games in Ghana, guaranteeing the country seven medals. This means that Zambia has broken its record of winning four boxing medals at the Games, which was last achieved 29 years ago at the Zimbabwe Games in 1995. The latest additions are bantamweight Mwengo Mwale, light-welterweight Emmanuel Katema, and the hard-hitting welterweight boxer Gerald Kabinda. The trio join flyweight Patrick Chinyembe, lightweight Andrew Chilata, featherweight Albert Ngulube, and Margaret Tembo, in the semifinals. As boxing does not have a bronze-medal fight, any boxer who reaches the semis is guaranteed a bronze medal, with the seven now looking to improve the colours of their medals. This record-smashing run left...



