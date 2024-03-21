COMMONWEALTH 400m champion Muzala Samukonga has settled for a silver medal at the All-Africa Games after finishing behind Nigeria’s Okezie Anthony in the finals yesterday. Meanwhile, Rhoda Njobvu and Quincy Malekani have missed out on medals after finishing fourth and fifth respectively, in the women’s 400m category. Samukonga clocked 45:37s, while Anthony stopped the clock at 45:06s to walk away with the gold medal. Senegal’s Diouf Tidiane finished third with a time of 45:49s to settle for the bronze medal. This was Samukonga’s first competitive international race since he limped out of the Silesia Wanda Diamond League with a torn muscle on July 15, 2023. Injury forced Samukonga to miss the World Championships and only returned to the running track...



