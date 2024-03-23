FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says the association is working towards developing a cadre of well-trained administrators that will take the game to the next level. Speaking during the official opening of the Central Province FAZ Administrators Workshop in Kabwe yesterday, Kamanga said FAZ had placed a high premium on upskilling football administrators to ensure they become key drivers of decentralisation. “I am extremely delighted to be invited to officially open the Central Province FAZ Administrators Workshop. We have repeatedly conducted these workshops to ensure that we develop a cadre of well-trained administrators who can take our game to the next level. One of the challenges that our decentralisation exercise has thrown upon us is the need to have administrators that...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.