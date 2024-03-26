THE Zambia women’s relay team has qualified for the World Relay Athletics Championship set for the Bahamas in May. The women’s relay team joins the male folk who qualified following their blistering performance in the finals of the just-ended All-Africa Games, where they clocked 2:59.05 seconds to mint a gold medal. The men’s relay team of Commonwealth and African champion Muzala Samukonga, Kennedy Luchembe, David Mulenga and Patrick Nyambe is ranked fifth out of the 32 qualified teams behind the United States of America, France, Great Britain, and India. Female sensation Rhoda expressed happiness with the news, adding that the team was ready for the challenge. According to the latest rankings released by the World Championships, the 4×400 Women’s team...



