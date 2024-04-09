FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says the country has every reason to believe that the Copper Queens will overturn tables and qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics this evening. Bruce Mwape’s side suffered a 2-1 defeat to Morocco at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Friday night, and will have a huge mountain to climb this evening. In his latest Monday Column, Kamanga wrote that the Olympic dream was still in sight. “Football felicitations followers of the beautiful game. It is such an important season in our game as the Copper Queens are in Rabat for the second leg of the final qualifying round of the Paris 2024 Olympic qualifiers. The Copper Queens trail 2-1 from the home tie and need to...



