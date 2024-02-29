BARBRA Banda left it late to send the Copper Queens into the final round of the Paris 2024 Olympic qualifiers with a last minute freekick goal at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium yesterday. The Copper Queens skipper scored a brace as Zambia drew 3-3 in a chaotic game that threatened to end the nation’s hopes of a successive Olympic qualification in front of home fans. The draw means Zambia advances to the final round via a 4-3 aggregate score, after Kundananji’s clever dink gave the Copper Queens a valuable 1-0 away win in Ghana last week. There was a lot of anticipation among Copper Queens fans ahead of this game, and Banda’s early goal in the 10th minute promised a dominant...



