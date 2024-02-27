FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has appealed to soccer fans countrywide to fill up the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium and inspire the Copper Queens to victory when they face off with Ghana in the return of the 2024 Paris Olympic qualifiers this Wednesday. Zambia made a big step towards qualification to the Olympics with a hard-fought 1-0 win over the Black Queens, courtesy of Racheal Kundananji’s goal. In his latest Monday edition of the president’s Corner, Kamanga urged fans to turn up in large numbers and inspire the Copper Queens to victory. He expressed confidence in the team getting the job done. “Football felicitations. All eyes are on the friendly city of Ndola, where our Copper Queens are preparing for the return...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.