BRUCE Mwape says it means a lot to him that he guided the Copper Queens to a second successive Olympic Games qualification, after edging Morocco with a 2-0 score line in Rabat yesterday. Barbara Banda lifeted the Copper Queens over Morocco with a brace, overturning a 2-1 deficit from the first leg of the qualifier. Speaking during the post-match interview, Mwape said he was honoured and humbled to guide the team to its second Olympic qualification. “Qualifying the team on back-to-back occasions means a lot to me. I am humbled, and it’s an honour to achieve this. This is a good thing because we have been to all the important tournaments since I started coaching the team. We have been...



