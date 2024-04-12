WOMEN’s national team captain Barbra Banda has expressed gratitude to Zambia Army Commander, Sitali Alibuzwi, over her promotion, saying it will motivate her to work extra hard. Banda scored twice to propel the Copper Queens to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games that will take place this summer. The Copper Queens edged Morocco 3-2 on aggregate after losing the first leg 2-1 at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. The Zambia Army Commander promoted the Orlando Pride player to the rank of Staff Sergeant following her determined performance against Morocco. In an interview upon arrival at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport from Rabat, Banda said the gesture from the Zambia Army Command was motivating to her and other players. “I would...



