THE Copper Queens have arrived to a thunderous welcome following their qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, with skipper Barbra Banda saying the team will be eyeing to go past the group stage at the summer games. The Bruce Mwape-drilled side landed at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) on Wednesday evening after overturning a 2-1 defeat in the first leg by defeating Morocco 2-0 in the reverse fixture played at the Prince Heritier Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat on Tuesday. Dozens of officials and supporters thronged the airport to congratulate the team on its qualification to the Olympics. In an interview upon arrival, skipper Barbra Banda said the team would target to go past the group stage...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.