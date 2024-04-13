FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says one of the challenges of effective decentralization is the slow pace of onboarding of sponsors at the provincial level. Speaking during the official opening of the Southern Province Administrators Workshop at Twin Cave Hotel, Kamanga challenged provincial associations to step up their quest to find sponsors for their activities. In a speech delivered on his behalf by FAZ vice president Justin Mumba, Kamanga said one of the problems identified from the time decentralization was effected, was the slow pace of onboarding sponsors at the provincial level. “You will recall that one of the main objectives of decentralization is for the provinces to attain financial independence away from the usual grants. It is my hope, therefore,...



