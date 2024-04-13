In a thrilling display of skill and determination, Zambian MMA fighter Ken Sekeletu secured yet another victory on the international stage, emerging victorious over Zimbabwe’s Tapiwa Katikati at EFC 112 in South Africa on Thursday. Sekeletu’s explosive performance culminated in a second-round knockout, sealing the win via a TKO and further solidifying his reputation as a force to be reckoned with in the world of mixed martial arts. Hailing from the prestigious Ulemu Fight Academy in Lusaka, Sekeletu showcased his exceptional talent and unwavering commitment to excellence throughout the bout. With this latest triumph, the Zambian fighter’s professional record now stands at an impressive 3-0, adding to his already stellar amateur career. Prior to his ascent in the professional ranks,...



