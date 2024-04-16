OLYMPIC Games-bound boxer Patrick Chinyemba is bumbling with confidence ahead of today’s 2023 Sports Council of Zambia Awards set for the Mulungushi Conference Centre. The boxer faces stiff competition for the award from All-Africa Games gold medalist Steven Mung’andu, and Commonwealth and African champion Muzala Samukonga. Chinyemba is the favourite to grab the award, having performed well and booked his qualification to the Olympics at the All-African Championships held in Dakar, Senegal, after winning a gold medal in 2023. Muzala, on the other hand, started the 2023 sporting year on a good note, breaking records until but his year was interrupted by an injury that saw him miss the World Championships. In an interview with Goal Diggers yesterday, Chinyemba said...



