THE University Teaching Hospital (UTH) has revealed that 2012 AFCON winner Rainford Kalaba is responding well to treatment, and his condition has stabilised. Kalaba was involved in a road traffic accident on Saturday and has been hospitalised in the Intensive Care Unit at the UTH. UTH Public Relations Officer, Nzeba Chanda, has revealed that Kalaba’s condition does not require him to be evacuated for treatment out of the country. Meanwhile, Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu, who visited Kalaba at the hospital on Tuesday, has thanked doctors for providing critical care to Kalaba. Speaking when Nkandu visited the former Chipolopolo midfielder, Chanda said Kalaba was stable and improving. “As of today, he has improved, and he is improving. It’s a continuous process....



