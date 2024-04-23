SPORTS Minister Elvis Nkandu has revealed that his ministry has commenced the disbursement of K30 million towards the development of community sports in the country. And Nkandu has announced that the country will host the 2024 African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 annual sports awards on May 25 in Lusaka. Addressing the media on Monday, Nkandu said his ministry had so far disbursed K10 million to local authorities across the country. “As a government, we want to get more Zambians active in physical activities and sports, and this is why it is gratifying to note that my Ministry developed the community sports function for all 116 local authorities in the country. To this effect, resources amounting to K30 million...



