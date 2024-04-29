FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says qualifying for the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup would be a fitting tribute to honour the Gabon disaster victims. Yesterday, April 28, marked exactly 31 years since the DHC5 Buffalo transport aircraft of the Zambia Air Force crashed into the Atlantic Ocean shortly after taking off from Libreville, Gabon. Arguably, the finest team that Zambia produced boarded and just made a stopover in the capital City Libreville, on its way to a 1994 FIFA World Cup qualifier. The de Havilland Canada DHC-5D Buffalo plane crashed after take-off into the Atlantic Ocean about 500 metres offshore from Libreville. Speaking during the 31st memorial celebrations, Kamanga said qualifying for the 2026 World Cup would be the best...



