ZAMBIA Athletics (ZA) president Elias Mpondela says the association is doing everything possible to ensure that the relay teams traveling to the Bahamas for the World Championships arrive at their destination. Team Zambia left the country on Sunday but missed a connecting flight in Turkey due to miscommunication over visa arrangements. On Monday it was widely reported on social media that the athletes were stuck in Turkey, unable to proceed to their final destination owing to visa glitches. However in an interview, Tuesday, Mpondela said everything would be normalised as the embassy in Turkey and the Ministry of Sport were working round the clock to ensure that the team proceeded to the Bahamas. “We are in consultation with the Ministry...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.