THE Midlands Basketball Association has kicked off its 2024 season with a thrilling series of games on May 25th and 26th. Fans were treated to an action-packed weekend as teams across the Super League, Feminine League, and B League battled for early season dominance. In the Super League, defending champions Munali Suns set the tone with a commanding 76-56 victory over the KSM Giants. Demonstrating their offensive prowess and solid defence by center HA, the Suns quickly established themselves as a team to watch this season. Red Arrows soared to an impressive 84-65 win against the Huskies. Arrows’ relentless offense and tight defense overwhelmed the Huskies, setting a high standard for their upcoming matches. In a closely contested game, Green...