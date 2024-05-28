FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has emphasized the need to avoid disrupting Chipolopolo’s preparations for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, despite concerns over the 27-member squad selected by the coaching staff. Fashion Sakala has accused Chipolopolo coach, Avram Grant, of snubbing him from the national team because he refused to sign up with the gaffer’s agent, Nir Karin. Grant has omitted Sakala from the Chipolopolo squad for a second successive assignment since the player featured at the 2023 AFCON in January. On Saturday morning, FAZ revealed that it had opened an inquiry into the alleged selection bias. In his latest column, Kamanga said for the inquiry to yield positive results the association expected key witnesses, including Sakala to submit the required evidence....



