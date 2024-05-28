ZAMBIA will host Uganda and Malawi hockey national teams in a series of international friendlies from June 7 to 9 at the OYDC-Zambia. Zambia Hockey Association (ZHA) General Secretary, Elvis Bwalya, confirmed the development in an interview yesterday. Bwalya said the international friendly matches were aimed at helping the national teams for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations set for August this year. He said Uganda and Malawi had confirmed their participation, while Zimbabwe was yet to respond. “As ZHA, we are proud to announce that we will be having a series of international friendly matches with Uganda and Malawi. Zimbabwe is yet to respond. Games will be played at the OYDC-Zambia from June 7-9. Uganda will be sending their...



