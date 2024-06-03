WEDSON Nyirenda has tipped Chipolopolo to break up Morocco’s play when the two sides meet in a crucial World Cup qualifying match in Agadir this Friday. Zambia cannot afford to drop points against a Morocco side that is still basking in the pride of having been the first African side to reach the semi – final of the World Cup. Nyirenda, who knows a thing or two about hurting North African opposition said in an interview yesterday that Chipolopolo could have a go at the Atlas Lions. In the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, Nyirenda masterminded a double over a then in-form Algeria. “Playing North Africans is always the same,” Nyirenda commented, “it is easy they are very good at wing...