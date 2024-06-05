NATIONAL motocross champion and seven-time African champion Leah Heygate has become the first Zambian to compete in the prestigious FIM WMX World Championship. The fourth round of the competition, held last weekend in Teutschenthal, Germany, saw Heygate navigate challenging conditions to secure an impressive overall ranking of 16th position. In a statement shared with Goal Diggers, Heygate narrated her experience at the championship. “Saturday was when everything started, free practice, timed practice, and finally a race. I knew the track was going to be muddy as the ladies were first out, and my plan was just to learn the track, and that’s what I did. I came out with a P18 in free practice and a big smile on my...



