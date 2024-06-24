SPRINTER Quincy Malekani has minted a silver medal at on going African Athletics Championships (CAA) in Cameroon after posting an impressive time of 51.56 seconds. In a tight race, Malekani was 0.41s away from securing gold after finishing 0.40s behind winner Miranda Coetzee of South Africa. The Podium was completed by Nigerian Elo Joseph who timed 51.94. There was no luck for Malekani’s compatriot Niddy Mingilishi who settled for bottom place in a pool of eight runner with a time of 53.54 seconds....



