Zambia Women National Team coach Bruce Mwape has unveiled his 22-member squad for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Speaking during a press briefing at Football House, Wednesday, Mwape unveiled his final squad which is set to depart for an international training camp in Europe this weekend. “This is our last phase of Olympic preparations for our local camping and from the time we started camping we have covered almost everything and the players I can say are almost ready to play even a friendly game, like last week we did play a friendly game against a team at heroes which we won 3 – 0. From the time we started our camping, all the players were just okay until today...



