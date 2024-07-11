UNITED States of America (USA) based Copper Queens striker Rachael Kundananji says the national team should aim to set records at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games later this month. Zambia are making a second straight appearance at the global games and have been handed a tough run with three heavyweights in their pool, Group B. Bruce Mwape’s girls have USA, Germany and 2023 FIFA World Cup co-hosts Australia to contend with as they aim to better the record at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Kundananji said in an interview yesterday that Zambia is in a tough group but the aim should be to set records. One of the records would be recording a win, something that they failed to do...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.