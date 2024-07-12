GOVERNMENT has announced the appointment of Sombwa Musunsa as Director of the National Sports Council of Zambia. In a statement, Ministry of Youth, Sports and Arts Permanent Secretary Kangwa Chileshe said Musunsa boasted of years of experience and a successful track record of working as a sports administrator. “The Ministry of Youth Sport and Arts is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr Sombwa Musunsa as Director of the National Sports Council of Zambia with effect from 1st June 2024. The appointment has been made in accordance with Article 17 (1) of the Sports Council of Zambia Act Cap 144 of the Laws of Zambia,” said Kangwa. “Mr Musunsa brings with him long years of experience and a successful track...



