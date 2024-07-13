Orlando Pride star Barbra Banda has joined the Copper Queens camp in Paris as the team prepares for the Olympic Games. The skipper joins her Bay FC counterpart, Rachael Kundananji and Kabange Mupopo who is set to relocate to China on a professional stint. Coach Bruce Mwape and his squad now await Mexico based Prisca Chilufya and Grace Chanda, who is fresh from penning a deal with Orlando Pride from Spanish side CFF Madrid. Zambia will play an international friendly against New Zealand on Saturday at 17:00 hours CAT at the Stade Louis Darragon in Lyon. FAZ has organized a 12-day international camp for the Copper Queens ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The Copper Queens will begin their...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.