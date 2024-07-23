SPORTS Minister Elvis Nkandu has lauded the Under-18 men’s and women’s national basketball teams for their historic qualification for the FIBA Afro Under-18 Championship, which will be held from August 28 to September 8, 2024, in South Africa. Speaking at a media briefing, Monday, Nkandu hailed the achievement as a milestone for Zambian basketball. “This accomplishment is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our athletes under the auspices of the Zambia Basketball Federation (ZBF). It is indeed worth noting that this will be the first time Zambia will be participating at this intercontinental level since 1989, we are very excited as a country that we have again qualified to this type of championship. It is indeed a...



