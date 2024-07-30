Margaret Tembo, Zambia’s trailblazing female boxer, concluded her historic journey at the 2024 Paris Olympics with a valiant effort in the women’s -50 kg category. Tembo, who made history as the first Zambian female boxer to qualify for the Olympics, showcased a good start for a first experience, though she ultimately fell short in her match against Finnish opponent Pihla Kaivo-oja. Tembo, a 2022 African champion and 2023 African Games bronze medalist, secured her place at the Olympics through a universality slot provided by the Olympic Games Tripartite Commission. Her participation in Paris was a landmark achievement for Zambian boxing. In the bout, Pihla’s experience and tactical movement proved decisive. Despite a strong start and displaying resilience, Tembo was outmatched,...



