CHIPOLOPOLO midfielder Kings Kangwa has rejoined Israeli Premier League side Hapoel Be’er Sheva FC after being released by Serbian Champions Red Star Belgrade. Kangwa, who spent the last six months on loan at Belgian top-flight side KV Kortrijk, is said to have signed a four-year deal with the Israelites after Belgrade agreed an €800,000 transfer fee for the Zambian International. KV Kortrijk were reported to have declared interest to sign Kangwa on permanent basis but were discouraged by Belgrade’s €1,5 million asking price. Kangwa thanked Belgrade for its support during his two seasons with the Serbian champions. “I wanted to take this moment to express my heartfelt gratitude for the incredible support you’ve given me throughout my time with ZVEDA....



