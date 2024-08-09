MIXED martial artist Ken “The Takeover” Sekeletu delivered a master-class performance to defeat Congolese featherweight, Jean Jacques Lubaya, by unanimous decision at EFC 116 in South Africa on Thursday. 23 year old Sekeletu, now with a record of five wins and zero losses stepped into the cage on short notice, won all three rounds, cementing his status as one of Africa’s top MMA featherweight prospects. The bout, which saw both fighters put their unbeaten records on the line, was a high-stakes encounter with significant implications for the EFC featherweight division. Despite the limited preparation time, Sekeletu showed out his draw back technique, fight IQ, and conditioning, systematically dismantling Lubaya over the course of the three-round contest. From the opening bell,...



