Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts, Elvis Nkandu, has reiterated government’s commitment to youth empowerment, highlighting several initiatives aimed at tackling challenges faced by the youth. Addressing the press on International Youth Day, Nkandu underscored the significance of the day as an opportunity to reflect on the vital role young people played in the nation’s development. “The government of the Republic of Zambia under the new dawn administration is cognizant of the critical role that youth play in the social and economic development of the country. The government further acknowledges that the youth constitute a significant percentage of the population, with 26.7 percent aged between 19 to 34. As such, the government has set as a priority the development and...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.