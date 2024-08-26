ZANACO FC has failed to claim top spot on the Super League table after allowing Forest Rangers to score a late equaliser in an intriguing Week-2 clash at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka. A 92nd minute goal from defender Cedric Djeugoue denied the Bankers a home win and rescued a point for Rangers who remain unbeaten with one win and one draw in two matches. The draw was a disappointing for Zanaco assistant coach Henry Banda, who attributed the draw to lack of focus in the second half. “We planned to get an early goal which we did as a team but the only mistake we made in the second half we lost the shape of the team and defended too...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.