ZANACO FC has failed to claim top spot on the Super League table after allowing Forest Rangers to score a late equaliser in an intriguing Week-2 clash at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka. A 92nd minute goal from defender Cedric Djeugoue denied the Bankers a home win and rescued a point for Rangers who remain unbeaten with one win and one draw in two matches. The draw was a disappointing for Zanaco assistant coach Henry Banda, who attributed the draw to lack of focus in the second half. “We planned to get an early goal which we did as a team but the only mistake we made in the second half we lost the shape of the team and defended too...