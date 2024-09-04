TEAM Zambia showed a remarkable fighting spirit and resilience but ultimately fell short against Morocco, losing 84-67 in their opening game of the FIBA Under-18 Afro-basket tournament yesterday. Despite trailing by as much as 31 points, Zambia mounted a determined comeback in the second half, driven by standout performances from Frank Siame and Elijah Hantete. From the tip-off, Morocco, led by a dynamic Rayan Salhi with 21 points and 5 rebounds, asserted their dominance. The Atlas Lions’ Omar Karim, who scored 16 points before being sidelined by injury, orchestrated the offence effectively in the first half, while Mohamed Bamad added 11 points and 7 rebounds. Morocco’s early lead proved daunting, but Zambia refused to be deterred. Frank Siame emerged as...



